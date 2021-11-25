Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler leaves fans divided with his bare-chested snap

Kieran Hayler, Katie Price's ex-husband, has angered some of his fans and followers with his latest topless snap.



Hayler, who never shies to show off his undressed body for commercial shoot and fame, shared a new bare-chested photo to Instagram on Thursday.

The 34-year-old stripped off again in a new pose but the reaction from his followers may not have been what he was expecting.



Katie's ex is being labelled 'awkward' as he posed in his designer briefs. The father-of-three is seen posing with one of his muscular arms pinned back behind his head in a forced shot.

The former stripper showcased his six pack and tanned physique as he posed up in minimum clothes and a silver chain, compelling fans to share their feedback.

The one of his followers penned: "This picture is HILARIOUS.'' While another wrote: "Looking good as well."

It's not the first time Kieran has attracted attention for stripping off as he has previously ditched all for an Only Fans account. In another he rubs his chest in a outdoor shower shot with a winking emoji covering his modesty.



Kieran's ex Katie Price recently lashed out at him after he reportedly ‘sent legal letter’ concerning her upcoming wedding to Carl Woods.

Katie Price has reportedly jetted out to Las Vegas with her fiancé Carl Woods amid rumours that they will be tying the knot any day now in the US.