 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler leaves fans divided with his bare-chested snap

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Katie Prices ex-husband Kieran Hayler leaves fans divided with his bare-chested snap

Kieran Hayler, Katie Price's ex-husband, has angered some of his fans and followers with his latest topless snap.

Hayler, who never shies to show off his undressed body for commercial shoot and fame, shared a new bare-chested photo to Instagram on Thursday.

The 34-year-old stripped off again in a new pose but the reaction from his followers may not have been what he was expecting.

Katie's ex is being labelled 'awkward' as he posed in his designer briefs. The father-of-three is seen posing with one of his muscular arms pinned back behind his head in a forced shot.

Katie Prices ex-husband Kieran Hayler leaves fans divided with his bare-chested snap

The former stripper showcased his six pack and tanned physique as he posed up in minimum clothes and a silver chain, compelling fans to share their feedback.

The one of his followers penned: "This picture is HILARIOUS.'' While another wrote: "Looking good as well."

It's not the first time Kieran has attracted attention for stripping off as he has previously ditched all for an Only Fans account. In another he rubs his chest in a outdoor shower shot with a winking emoji covering his modesty.

Kieran's ex Katie Price recently lashed out at him after he reportedly ‘sent legal letter’ concerning her upcoming wedding to Carl Woods.

Katie Price has reportedly jetted out to Las Vegas with her fiancé Carl Woods amid rumours that they will be tying the knot any day now in the US.

More From Entertainment:

North Korean man given death sentence for watching ‘Squid Game’

North Korean man given death sentence for watching ‘Squid Game’
Billie Eilish takes a thoughtful route to celebrate Thanksgiving

Billie Eilish takes a thoughtful route to celebrate Thanksgiving
Jennifer Lopez sends adorable Thanksgiving wish to fans, watch here

Jennifer Lopez sends adorable Thanksgiving wish to fans, watch here
Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving

Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving

Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’
Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news

Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news
Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu

Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu
G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother

G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother
Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium

Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium
Britney Spears collaboration with The Weeknd not happening

Britney Spears collaboration with The Weeknd not happening
Machine Gun Kelly says he seeks musical advice from daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly says he seeks musical advice from daughter Casie

Meghan and Harry's 'biographer' starts blocking people on social media

Meghan and Harry's 'biographer' starts blocking people on social media

Latest

view all