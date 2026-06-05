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Ellen Pompeo's 'Grey's Anatomy' future revealed amid new role

Ellen Pompeo sparks fresh ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ exit questions
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

Ellen Pompeo&apos;s &apos;Grey&apos;s Anatomy&apos; future revealed amid new role
Ellen Pompeo’s 'Grey’s Anatomy' future revealed amid new role

Just when Grey’s Anatomy fans thought Meredith Grey was settling into her latest chapter, a new question is making the rounds: Is Ellen Pompeo preparing for another goodbye?

The actress, who has been the face of the long-running medical drama since 2005, is once again at the center of exit speculation after landing a major new role in Hulu’s upcoming comedy-drama Chicks.

But before fans start preparing another emotional farewell, Pompeo has already made her feelings about Grey’s Anatomy crystal clear.

“I’m going to always be a part of that show,” she previously told Deadline.

“I’m an executive producer. I spent two decades of my career on [Grey’s Anatomy] — it’s my heart and soul. I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air.”

That promise has largely held true. While Pompeo stepped back from full-time duties in Season 19, she has continued narrating episodes, executive producing the series and popping up for key Meredith moments.

Most recently, fans watched Meredith take a major step forward when she accepted Dr Nick Marsh’s marriage proposal.

Still, Grey’s remains famous for shocking exits, surprise cast departures and plot twists that arrive faster than a code blue alert. Add Pompeo’s new starring role in Chicks – which is expected to begin production this fall – and speculation was inevitable.

Pompeo has also been candid about the challenges of keeping the series fresh, once joking, “But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?” before adding that others reminded her the show “makes a gazillion dollars.”

For now, there’s no official sign Meredith Grey is scrubbing out. If anything it looks like Pompeo is doing what Meredith has always done best: finding a way to juggle everything at once.

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