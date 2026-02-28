Duke of Kent marks 90 years of service with biography launch in London

The Duke of Kent stepped out for the unveiling of a deeply personal milestone February 24, a new biography marking his nine decades of life and public duty.

Held at 55 Princes Gate in London, the headquarters of Ognisko Polskie, also known as the Polish Hearth Club, the evening celebrated the launch of HRH The Duke of Kent: A Life of Service at 90, authored by royal historian Celia Lee.

As Patron of the historic London institution, the Duke’s presence carried particular significance.

Founded during the Second World War, Ognisko Polskie has long served as a social and cultural anchor for the Polish community in Britain, making it a fitting venue for an event honouring steadfast commitment and international friendship.

Guests gathered for a literary debut and a tribute to a lifetime of quiet dedication.

The biography charts the Duke’s decades of service, from military duties to representing the Crown at home and abroad, offering insight into a working royal who has consistently favoured diligence over fanfare.