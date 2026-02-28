 
Geo News

Duke of Kent marks 90 years of service with biography launch in London

Nine decades of dedication Duke of Kent honoured at Polish Hearth Club event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 28, 2026

Duke of Kent marks 90 years of service with biography launch in London
Duke of Kent marks 90 years of service with biography launch in London

The Duke of Kent stepped out for the unveiling of a deeply personal milestone February 24, a new biography marking his nine decades of life and public duty.

Held at 55 Princes Gate in London, the headquarters of Ognisko Polskie, also known as the Polish Hearth Club, the evening celebrated the launch of HRH The Duke of Kent: A Life of Service at 90, authored by royal historian Celia Lee. 

As Patron of the historic London institution, the Duke’s presence carried particular significance. 

Founded during the Second World War, Ognisko Polskie has long served as a social and cultural anchor for the Polish community in Britain, making it a fitting venue for an event honouring steadfast commitment and international friendship.

Guests gathered for a literary debut and a tribute to a lifetime of quiet dedication. 

The biography charts the Duke’s decades of service, from military duties to representing the Crown at home and abroad, offering insight into a working royal who has consistently favoured diligence over fanfare.

Prince William uses football to strengthen Saudi ties
Prince William uses football to strengthen Saudi ties
Prince Harry, Meghan skip audience with King during surprise visit
Prince Harry, Meghan skip audience with King during surprise visit
Sarah Ferguson clever plans shattered as monarchy remains unshakable
Sarah Ferguson clever plans shattered as monarchy remains unshakable
King Charles, Duchess Sophie hold breaths as tell-all memoir announced
King Charles, Duchess Sophie hold breaths as tell-all memoir announced
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on meeting with royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on meeting with royals
King Charles forced by William to make key decision to protect monarchy
King Charles forced by William to make key decision to protect monarchy
Princess Eugenie puts Andrew, Fergie painful chapter behind with new message
Princess Eugenie puts Andrew, Fergie painful chapter behind with new message
King Charles debunks declining health report in video released by Palace
King Charles debunks declining health report in video released by Palace