Duke of Kent receives personal belongings from Duchess as inheritance details emerge

The late Duchess of Kent left behind an estate worth more than £1.4 million.

Newly released probate records revealing how her wealth was distributed among family members, charities and close connections.

The Duchess died at aged 92 after a 64-year marriage to the Duke of Kent, left a gross estate valued at £1,433,696.

After debts and other liabilities were settled, the net value of her estate stood at £1,433,206.

Unlike many senior members of the Royal Family, whose wills are usually sealed for decades, her probate details became publicly available.

This is understood to be linked to her decision to step away from official royal duties in 2002, after receiving permission from the late Queen Elizabeth II to retire from public life.

A significant part of her estate was arranged for the benefit of her three children.

Under the terms of the family trust known as the Worsley Settlement, the Duke of Kent was entitled to receive income from the trust during his lifetime.

Following his death, the remaining assets will be divided among their children: George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, who will receive half, Lord Nicholas Windsor, who will receive a third, and Lady Helen Taylor, who will receive the remaining sixth.

The Duchess also made several personal and charitable gifts in her will.

Her interest in a property in Edwardes Square, Kensington, was left to her grandson Edward Edmund Maximilian George Windsor, Baron Downpatrick.

She donated £10,000 to Future Talent Musicians, the charity she helped establish in 2004 to support talented young musicians from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Nine of her godchildren were also remembered in the will, each receiving a £5,000 legacy.

They included Catherine Cameron, Tania Astor, Clare Kerr, Amabel Kerr, Emma Scott, Christopher Morrell, Edward Marsh, Andrew Burley and George Anandraj.

Her jewellery, furniture and other personal belongings were left to the Duke of Kent, with instructions that he should distribute individual items according to any written wishes she may have left.