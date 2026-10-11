Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward get update on James security after attack news

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had just celebrated an important milestone for their teenaged son, but they were hit with some concerning news.

The royal children have recently sparked security concerns this year. From the privacy concerns for Prince George, who joined Eton this September, to the well-being of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet following their return to the UK.

Now, James, Earl of Wessex has ignited fears for security arranged after a recent horrifying incident involving knife crime in the area of the university was reported.

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The 18-year-old son of Prince Edward and Sophie is studying Rural Land and Property Management at the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, which is miles away from his family home in Bagshot Park.

James’s university has opened up a new position for a Security and Welfare Officer to be on-site. According to Hello! Magazine, the job comes after the knife attack in March.

A 14-year-old boy attacked a teenage girl in a corner shop in Cirencester with a six-inch kitchen knife. While the girl survived, she sustained injuries and also suffers from severe ongoing trauma, including flashbacks, nightmares, hypervigilance, and a loss of independence.

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This is understood to be a relief to Sophie and Edward that relevant steps are taken to avoid any other security or threatening incidents taking place nearby.