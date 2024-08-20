Blake Lively to face off against Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman in Bake off?

Celebrity Chef Paul Hollywood made fans go wild with excitement after he shared a throwback snap with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

The celebrity Baker took to his Instagram on Monday and posted a picture of the three actors posing with him in the iconic Bake Off tent.

In the picture taken from the set of the beloved show, Ryan and Hugh could be seen wearing their Deadpool and Wolverine outfits, respectively.

As per Daily Mail, the picture was taken last summer during the production of the third instalment of Deadpool.

Paul enthralled his followers by suggesting that the movie stars would be taking part in an actual Bake Off episode as he wrote in caption, “Welcome to the tent, @blakelively @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman …. Next time you need to bake !”

In regards to this, Hugh took to the comment section and wrote, “Let’s pretend we got a handshake!!!”

Moreover, fans immediately flooded the comments section with praise for the unexpected crossover and demanded the A-list trio appear on Bake Off special.

One of the users penned, “Oh I thought this was going to be a baking special - that would have been AMAZING; Whaaaaaaaaaaat? Omg please tell me this is happening?!”

Another user wrote, “When Hollywood met Hollywood; Did Wolverine get a handshake?; WAIT!!!… this would’ve been the best celeb bake off ever!!!”

It is pertinent to mention that last month, Paul shared a version of the same photo which was cropped as it just featured him and Ryan to promote the star's new Deadpool film.