Prince William and Kate joins forces with football club for powerful initiative

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Royal Foundation has joined forces with Norwich City FC in a new initiative aimed at encouraging conversations about mental health and helping prevent suicide.

Announced on World Mental Health Day, the partnership will see the football club champion the Foundation's On Your Side toolkit across its organisation.

The collaboration will take at Carrow Road, Norwich City's home ground, where a dedicated matchday takeover will put suicide prevention firmly in the spotlight during an upcoming fixture.

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Fans attending the match can expect to see the campaign's branding across the stadium, while the club's players will wear shirts bearing the message.

The feature has been made possible by the club's principal partner, Blakely Clothing, which has generously donated its usual front-of-shirt sponsorship space to the campaign.

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Announcing the news on social media, Norwich City FC said: "This World Mental Health Day, we're proud to announce a new strategic partnership with the Prince and Princess of Wales, through which the club will become a champion of the Foundation's new suicide prevention toolkit."