King Charles receives upsetting news as alarming statement is issued

King Charles received an upsetting update about a place associated with his name after shocking details emerged in a new statement.

Royal Automobile Club, considered one of the most prestigious private members' clubs in the world, of which the monarch is a patron and Prince Michael of Kent serves as president.

The club, located in Pall Mall, has now been dealing with "rude" members, and the incidents of their misbehaviour have been increasing day by day.

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According to Daily Mail's Richard Eden, chairman Duncan Wiltshire issued a warning, stating, "Senior managers are having to deal with an increasing number of cases of improper conduct by members, including being rude to employees, using profanity or making inappropriate comments.

"Sadly, this unacceptable behaviour is not limited to exchanges with employees; we are also seeing an increasing number of disciplinary cases arising from members being rude and disrespectful to each other."

A longstanding member's comment has also been discussed at the club's annual general meeting.

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The member admitted, "I have never seen the staff under such pressure…brought about, I believe, by certain types of members."