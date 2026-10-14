Meghan Markle 'humanitarian' move brutally backfires: Details

Meghan Markle suffered a major setback as her 'humanitarian' move was decoded by a body language expert.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted with activist Malala Yousafzai at the luxury London hotel Claridge’s.

On the International Day of the Girl, Meghan revealed the real reason behind their meeting. She disclosed that 100 per cent of the net proceeds from her brand As Ever range of jams and teas would support Malala Fund – which aims "that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education."

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They were also photographed leaving the hotel, in which Meghan was seen hugging and talking to Malala.

Now, discussing the photographs, Australian body language expert Louise Mahler claimed that Meghan so wanted to give a message that she is "deeply concerned about humanity", but somehow it did not hit the point.

In conversation with Woman’s Day, the expert said, "The problem is that the body language can tell a rather more interesting story.

"Take the photograph with Malala…Meghan has her arm wrapped firmly around [her], drawing her in for what appears to be a warm and affectionate embrace. Except it doesn’t quite land that way.

"In body language, placing a hand on another’s back can sometimes suggest a subtle power differential. It can be protective and affectionate, certainly, but it can also communicate control."

Louise pointed out that there was no mutual delight between the two. It appears all was happening for the paparazzi.

The expert said that Meghan is a woman "who understands the power of imagery and is determined to occupy the centre of it.

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"And that is the problem with a performance. Eventually, the audience stops watching the story and starts looking for the strings."