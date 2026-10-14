Meghan Markle question about Andrew leaves Harry in disbelief

Meghan Markle sparked a reaction from Prince Harry after asking an odd question about the man holding the Queen's bag and escorting her.

The former Suits actress met the late Queen for the first time in October 2016 at Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge.

In his memoir Spare, Harry said Meghan did not Google his family after she called his uncle Andrew, the Queen's assistant.

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He penned, "My uncle Andrew, seated beside her, holding her handbag, began to escort her out.

"After a moment, Meg asked me something about the Queen's assistant. I asked who she was talking about.

"'That man holding the purse. That man who walked her to the door. That wasn't her assistant? Who was it?'" Meghan asked.

He responded to his then-girlfriend, "'That was her second son, Andrew,'" adding, "She definitely hadn't googled us."

Meghan Markle also confessed that she did not do any research about Harry's family in conversation with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

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She revealed, "I just didn't feel a need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me, right? Everything that he thought I needed to know, he was telling me."