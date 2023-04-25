 
Rachel Weisz reacts to daughter's 'Star Wars' obsession

Rachel Weisz reacts to daughter's 'Star Wars' obsession

Rachel Weisz revealed an incident where she and her husband Daniel Craig and  told the truth about Star Wars to their daughter.

Appearing on Stephen Colbert's The Late Night Show, The Mummy star weighed in on her 5-year-old's obsession with the space film franchise.

"Daniel and our daughter had been watching Star Wars," adding, "It was like a father-daughter bonding experience, and they started on the original ones. My daughter got obsessed. She kept saying, 'Google this. Google this. What does Darth Vader look like under his mask?'"

The Black Widow star said, "She wants to know everything, and she's obsessed with mythology. I said to him, to her dad, 'I think this is too much for her. It's too intense.' So he decided to tell her that Star Wars is broken."

Weisz also added when they reached New York, as the incident happened in London, Weisz's daughter again asked, "Is Star Wars broken in New York, too?"

"Yes, it's broken in New York, too," Weisz told her.

