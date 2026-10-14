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Lola Young defends her team after admitting she's 'severely burned out'

The Grammy-winning singer insists she's 'in control' of her work schedule, admitting she was 'self-sabotaging'

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Published October 14, 2026

Lola Young defends her team after admitting shes severely burned out
Lola Young defends her team after admitting she's 'severely burned out'

Lola Young is insisting her team wasn’t the reason behind her feeling “severely burned out.”

In a new interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, October 14, the Grammy-winning singer reflected on her months-long hiatus ever since she fainted on stage at the All Things Go Music Festival in September, and the transformative journey she’s been on since.

Young, 25, made it a point to defend her manager and team from the online “hate” they received at the time, with accusations that they are overworking the singer. “I want to say this: there was a lot of hate [online] to people around me, my manager and other people that were in my team. I’m in control; my team work for me and that’s the truth,” Young told Vogue.

READ MORE: Lola Young shares concerning health update 1 year after collapsing on stage

“A lot of things were going on for me personally,” she explained. “I was working but I also was self-sabotaging and that is not a good combination.”

The Messy hitmaker admitted that she had been to rehab for cocaine addiction twice before she collapsed on stage. The moment served as a wake-up call, and after announcing a break from music, she checked herself into a holistic treatment facility for two months.

Now working on her second album, Young describes the yet-to-be-announced record as more “joyous and reflective” than her debut album, I’m Only F***ing Myself.

“It’s a change in how I feel about myself. It’s a change in how I feel about my world,” she noted, adding that she feels “so good” and “really happy.”

READ MORE: Lola Stage calls the stage her '2nd home' amid treatment for addiction

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