Lola Young defends her team after admitting she's 'severely burned out'

Lola Young is insisting her team wasn’t the reason behind her feeling “severely burned out.”

In a new interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, October 14, the Grammy-winning singer reflected on her months-long hiatus ever since she fainted on stage at the All Things Go Music Festival in September, and the transformative journey she’s been on since.

Young, 25, made it a point to defend her manager and team from the online “hate” they received at the time, with accusations that they are overworking the singer. “I want to say this: there was a lot of hate [online] to people around me, my manager and other people that were in my team. I’m in control; my team work for me and that’s the truth,” Young told Vogue.

READ MORE: Lola Young shares concerning health update 1 year after collapsing on stage

“A lot of things were going on for me personally,” she explained. “I was working but I also was self-sabotaging and that is not a good combination.”

The Messy hitmaker admitted that she had been to rehab for cocaine addiction twice before she collapsed on stage. The moment served as a wake-up call, and after announcing a break from music, she checked herself into a holistic treatment facility for two months.

Now working on her second album, Young describes the yet-to-be-announced record as more “joyous and reflective” than her debut album, I’m Only F***ing Myself.

“It’s a change in how I feel about myself. It’s a change in how I feel about my world,” she noted, adding that she feels “so good” and “really happy.”

READ MORE: Lola Stage calls the stage her '2nd home' amid treatment for addiction