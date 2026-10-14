Meghan Markle steps out with wedding hairstylist ahead of special Harry appearance

Meghan Markle enjoyed a London lunch with a familiar face from her wedding day on Wednesday.

She was meeting celebrity hairstylist George Northwood just hours before she and Prince Harry prepare to return to Nottingham for a joint visit.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at The Park, a restaurant near Kensington Palace, on Wednesday, accompanied by Northwood, who created her now-famous relaxed bun for her evening wedding reception in May 2018.

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Northwood has remained a familiar figure in Meghan’s style circle over the years, having also worked with her during the Sussexes’ royal tours of Australia and Tonga.

The lunch came ahead of a significant engagement for the Duke and Duchess, who are due to appear together in Nottingham on Thursday.

The city holds a special place in their story, having hosted Meghan’s first official royal engagement after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017.

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They are expected to begin at the Community Recording Studio, a youth and community charity in St Ann’s, before visiting the Himmah Hub, where activities will include meal preparation, cooking classes and the packing of food parcels for a local food bank.