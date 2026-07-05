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Sharon Osbourne celebrates enduring love with emotional tribute to Ozzy

Sharon, was also known as the pioneer of heavy metal music, tied the knot in Hawaii on July 4, 1982.

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Published July 05, 2026

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Sharon, was also known as the pioneer of heavy metal music, tied the knot in Hawaii on July 4, 1982.
Sharon, was also known as the pioneer of heavy metal music, tied the knot in Hawaii on July 4, 1982.

Sharon Osbourne wrote a moving letter to her late husband Ozzy Osbourne, as she marked her first wedding anniversary without him.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy died in July last year aged 76 just two weeks after performing a farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham.

Sharon,73, posted the photo of the couple holding hands as hey celebrated their four-decade long marriage.

She accompanied the picture with a heartfelt message that read: "Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary.

Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish. I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart."


Sharon, who shares three children with Ozzy, who was also known as the pioneer of heavy metal music, tied the knot in Hawaii on July 4, 1982.

The Prince of Darkness was buried close to the lake at the heart of the sprawling 250-acre private family estate in Buckinghamshire.

Sharon and Ozzy got married in a ceremony in 1982 in Maui, Hawaii. It would have been their 44th wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile the couple’s daughter Kelly Osbourne also paid a visit to Ozzy's grave and lay a huge bunch of flowers.

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