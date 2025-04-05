Photo: Sharon Osbourne sparks health fears with latest outing

Sharon Osbourne's newest outing with family raised eyebrows as she looked "skinny".

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon has sparked health concerns among fans with her latest step out.

Reportedly, the TV sensation was raised eyebrows as she showed “full ozempic face”

While she visited a gallery with her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, and her grandson, Sid.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sharon has admitted that the use of Ozempic has robbed her off the ability to maintain a healthy weight.

She has confessed that no matter how hard she tries she would never gain weight as a side effect of using the weight loss drug.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain in November 2024, the former X Factor judge discussed her worries regarding the weight loss medication that left her "feeling nauseous the whole time."

"It does what it says on the packet, it does," the 71-year-old music manager assured hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, "But my only fear is that it is put in the right hands. I don't think it's for teenagers at all. I'm scared of 16 to 20-year-olds."

Moreover, she added, "I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this. I don't want young girls because in the world we live in today everyone wants to be skinny”

In conclusion, she addressed that could "really use" putting on some weight now, "But at this point the way my body is, it's not listening."