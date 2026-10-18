Prince Harry, Meghan call William, Kate 'lazy' in shocking turn of events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deepened the years-long royal feud after a 'shocking' stance on 'lazy' working members of the firm.

However, the statement did not come directly from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex; a pal of the couple dropped the bombshell.

The Sussexes' friend told the Sunday Times that Harry and Meghan find working members of the royal family term "lazy."

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The pal shared, "'Working members of the royal family' is a really lazy phrase. He hates it, she hates it.

"They are not 'working' for the institution, but they are members of the royal family, and they work. Their days are built around their family life and their work. She's running a business seven days a week."

Also, Prince William and Princess Kate were not directly mentioned in the new message, but they are the key working members of the monarchy, so this might not sit well with the Waleses.

Moreover, Harry and Meghan's feelings over being called former royals have also been revealed.

The friend shared, "Things like Nottingham aren't done in the name of the institution or the crown, but Harry is the son of the King; he is still a member of the royal family. He's just not a member of the institution.

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"It's misleading to call them 'former royals'. It has an impact on how they're perceived and the way people talk about them."