Ex-Prince Andrew legal win celebration cut short after worrying update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent win appears to be short-lived as there is a major hurdle in his path to regain some of the privileges he has lost since the Epstein scandal.

The former Duke of York, who has launched a legal action against the Thames Valley Police for “unlawful” arrest in February, was reportedly feeling happy and “buoyant” about the latest development.

Sources close to him have claimed that he “feels confident hat he will be exonerated”.

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However, all that celebration as been cut short as the Democrats are expected take control of Congress next month.

According to a report by The Sun, Democrat Suhas Subramanyam has vowed to help British police gain access to the unredacted version of Epstein files, which is bad news for the disgraced ex-prince.

It is believed that having the unredacted files would remove all major hurdles from launching a criminal case against the Andrew, exposing all links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Democrats will continue to investigate Epstein’s crimes and demand answers from Andrew and anyone else involved,” Suhas, who sits on Oversight Committee, said.

“We will use the full subpoena power of Congress to get justice for the survivors and transparency for the American people,” he continued.

“I called on the former Prince Andrew to testify and will continue to do so in the next Congress. I also fully support giving British law enforcement the Epstein files and assisting with any other criminal investigation.”

Meanwhile, Andrew has stuck to his stance and denied all wrongdoing, even when he was arrest in February (on his 66th birthday) and brought in for questioning for 11 hours.

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