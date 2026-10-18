Victoria Beckham suspects Nicola Peltz is chasing headlines

Victoria Beckham reportedly thinks Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's latest Paris Fashion Week appearance was no coincidence.

Victoria unveiled her Spring/Summer 2027 collection at Paris' Conciergerie on October 2, surrounded by most of her family.

Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent, but the couple had attended the Balenciaga and Messika shows the previous day and celebrated Nicola's brother Bradley's birthday on October 3, according to People magazine.

Read More: Beckham family feud explodes after Victoria's 'furious' move

An insider told the outlet the couple simply wants to focus on their careers and spend meaningful time with family and friends.

However, a source speaking to Closer magazine claimed Victoria sees things differently.

"Victoria is convinced that Nicola is chasing headlines. She thinks Nicola and Brooklyn turning up in the same places as the family time and time again is more than coincidence. In her eyes, it's become an obsession to keep herself in the spotlight," the source claimed.

The insider alleged Victoria believes Nicola enjoys the "Beckham name" because it brings her "the level of notoriety she craves, and that keeping this feud alive guarantees she remains part of the conversation."

Victoria reportedly finds it "incredibly strange" that the couple appears in the same locations despite not wanting a relationship with the family. The situation has allegedly left her "heartbroken."

The feud dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding, which was surrounded by reports of disagreements over planning, Nicola's wedding dress and a reception dance.

Things escalated in January when Brooklyn publicly addressed the rift, writing on Instagram:

Read More: Victoria Beckham breaks silence after Brooklyn's 'controlled family' allegations

"I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," Brooklyn wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story post in January.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

For now, a family reunion appears unlikely, despite Victoria reportedly hoping for a breakthrough.