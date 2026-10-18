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Louis Tomlinson struggles to compose himself after ‘Dark to Light' rendition

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson laid bare vulnerable feelings after singing a deeply personal song

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Web Desk
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Published October 18, 2026

Louis Tomlinson struggles to compose himself after ‘Dark to Light’ rendition
Louis Tomlinson struggles to compose himself after ‘Dark to Light’ rendition

Louis Tomlinson found it difficult to hold back his emotions during his latest concert in Manila.

The former One Direction star admitted he struggled to compose himself after performing a deeply personal song Dark to Light.

During his October 17 show at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Lemonade singer paused for a moment to apologise for becoming emotional over the preceding songs while expressing gratitude to fans for allowing him to be vulnerable on stage.

READ MORE: Harry Styles debuts unreleased Liam Payne tribute song

“I know I don’t need to do this, but I just want to apologise for the last four or five songs. Since Dark to Light, I was really struggling to compose myself,” he told the crowd.

Acknowledging the courage it takes to perform such an emotional track, Tomlinson added, “It takes a lot of bravery to sing a song like that, but it also takes the right audience. I need to be able to feel vulnerable.”

He went on to thank his fans for creating an environment where he could openly express his emotions, saying he felt “very, very lucky” to have an audience like them.

Although Tomlinson did not mention Liam Payne during his speech, the moment carried particular significance for fans who have long connected Dark to Light to his late One Direction bandmate.

Featured on his 2026 album How Did I Get Here?, the track has prompted speculation about its connection to Liam, who passed away at the age of 31.

Fans have also drawn parallels with his “Where Dark Meets Light” chest tattoo.

The emotional concert moment came one day after the second anniversary of Liam’s death on October 16.

Tomlinson also took to X on October 17 to share a heartfelt message for his late friend, writing, “My hero. Always! Miss you every day brother.” 

READ MORE: Niall Horan breaks down in tears honouring Liam Payne on death anniversary

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