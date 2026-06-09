Princess Anne breaks protocol in unexpected twist: ‘She always refused but…'

The Princess Royal has remained not only loyal to King Charles and the monarchy, but also lives up to her reputation as the hardest working member of the royal family.

Princess Anne, who is known to be a stickler for rules, made a surprising change for her family. when out and about on royal duties, the 75-year-old royal maintains ger composure and has a very strict rule about what kind of photographs are taken of the engagement.

Royal expert, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward shared that Anne will never be seen taking photos with random children or kissing them.

Apart from her strict persona, Anne is actually very loving towards her family and has made an exception for them when they are around.

“Anne has a very masculine energy but definitely has a soft side, like Prince Philip did, and she is very proud of Peter and Zara,” Ingrid told Hello!.

“She’s always refused to be photographed kissing babies in public, but she’s different with her own grandchildren and she obviously adores them.”

Zara shares three children with husband Mike: Mia, Lena and Lucas. Meanwhile, Peter Phillips, who got married to Harriet Sperling over the weekend, shares Savannah and Isla from his pervious marriage.

Now he also has a stepdaughter named Gerogina.