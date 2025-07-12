Adam Levine shares surprising reason for not getting more tattoos

Adam Levine reveals his most favourite tattoo among all

Adam Levine has just now opened up about his decision to refrain from getting more tattoos.

For those unversed, the Girls Like You singer has reportedly more than 30 tattoos on his body and got his first ever tattoo, a dove on his right arm, at the age of 21.

In a recent interview with Today.com, he candidly discussed why he wouldn't be getting any new tattoo.

The three-time Grammy winner began by saying that having tattoos is “fun” but also it is a “painful process.”

“I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic," Levine said.

Revealing his plans for more tattoos, the Maroon 5 member explained, "Now, I've softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, 'This hurts so badly.' Like, 'What’s wrong?' We're done."

Moreover, the singer confessed that while he loved many of his tattoos, his favourite is the "True Love" ink on his finger.

Before concluding, Adam Levine shared, "I don't do below the waist. You can't do the hands, that's sacred too, that's what you make things with, I'm tied to my hands. I just can't do hands.”