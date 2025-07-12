 
Geo News

Adam Levine shares surprising reason for not getting more tattoos

Adam Levine reportedly has more than 30 tattoos on his body

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 12, 2025

Adam Levine reveals his most favourite tattoo among all
Adam Levine reveals his most favourite tattoo among all

Adam Levine has just now opened up about his decision to refrain from getting more tattoos.

For those unversed, the Girls Like You singer has reportedly more than 30 tattoos on his body and got his first ever tattoo, a dove on his right arm, at the age of 21.

In a recent interview with Today.com, he candidly discussed why he wouldn't be getting any new tattoo.

The three-time Grammy winner began by saying that having tattoos is “fun” but also it is a “painful process.”

“I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic," Levine said.

Revealing his plans for more tattoos, the Maroon 5 member explained, "Now, I've softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, 'This hurts so badly.' Like, 'What’s wrong?' We're done."

Moreover, the singer confessed that while he loved many of his tattoos, his favourite is the "True Love" ink on his finger.

Before concluding, Adam Levine shared, "I don't do below the waist. You can't do the hands, that's sacred too, that's what you make things with, I'm tied to my hands. I just can't do hands.”

Oasis gives heartfelt shoutout to Manchester stars at reunion tour
Oasis gives heartfelt shoutout to Manchester stars at reunion tour
Paris Jackson expresses ‘concern' over father Michael Jackson's estate
Paris Jackson expresses ‘concern' over father Michael Jackson's estate
Kelly Osbourne clarifies father Ozzy Osbourne is ‘not dying'
Kelly Osbourne clarifies father Ozzy Osbourne is ‘not dying'
Christopher Reeve son shares surprising details about 'Superman'
Christopher Reeve son shares surprising details about 'Superman'
Nicki Minaj explains why she rejected invitation to join Recording Academy
Nicki Minaj explains why she rejected invitation to join Recording Academy
Anne Hathaway starrer ‘Verity' gets disappointing update
Anne Hathaway starrer ‘Verity' gets disappointing update
Blake Lively calls out Justin Baldoni for making lawsuit ‘public spectacle'
Blake Lively calls out Justin Baldoni for making lawsuit ‘public spectacle'
TWICE send a message to 'people who need cheering' in new music
TWICE send a message to 'people who need cheering' in new music