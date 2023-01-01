Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan expecting her first child with footballer husband

Holly Hagan, who rose to fame with her spectacular performance in hit series Geordie Shore, has announced that she is expecting her first child with footballer husband Jacob Blyth.

Hagan, 30, has revealed she and footballer husband Jacob Blyth are to become parents with a touching black and white video shared by OK! Magazine and on the couple’s Instagram accounts.

The delightful news comes few months after Hagan and former Chorley and Blackpool man Blyth, 30, married in an Ibiza ceremony after announcing their engagement in 2019.

The couple shared a short video on social media which showed Hagan breaking the news of her pregnancy to Blyth.



The video begins with a clip of the pair reading snippets of their wedding vows, in which Hagan says: “Your patience, strength and resilience inspire me every single day and I couldn’t think of a stronger role model for our future children.”