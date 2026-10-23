Cardi B shuts down shade claims against rising star Trim amid rap drama

Cardi B is making it clear where she stands with rising rapper Trim amid the latest wave of female rap drama.

During an X Spaces conversation, the American rapper insisted her comments were not intended to shade the emerging star and showered her with praise.

On Wednesday, October 21, the Bodak Yellow rapper addressed the controversy after facing backlash over a New York Times Magazine interview in which she named Madonna, Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown and Trina as some of her musical inspirations.

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Her list sparked online debate, with some fans questioning the absence of Nicki Minaj.

Responding to the criticism, she told people to direct their arguments towards Trim and “the white big b---h” (widely understood as Sunshine Benzi).

However, the Bronx-born star now clarified that she had no issue with Trim. “I hope y’all don’t think that was trying to be shady to Trim,” she said. “I love her music. I think she’s so talented. She’s a cutie.”

For the unversed, Trim, whose real name is Ahlaisha Kornickey, has been gaining momentum in the rap scene following viral tracks and freestyles that helped her build a growing fan base.

Known for her distinctive style and bold personality, the Charleston, South Carolina, rapper has emerged as one of the exciting new names in female rap.

Cardi’s praise comes as she signals growing fatigue with the ongoing rivalries among female rappers.

“I don’t even like beefing with rap b---hes anymore, because it’s kinda boring,” she said during the conversation.

While her remarks about the other artist kept the drama alive, Cardi’s message about Trim was clear: she respects her talent.

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