Alex Murphy secretly battled health crisis before winning Dutch 'Dancing on Ice'

It comes after Alex broke down in tears after revealing yet another hurdle in her heartbreaking fertility journey

Alex Murphy Klein has revealed one of the secrets she kept from everyone around her because she feared it could cost her a valuable career opportunity.

The former Dancing On Ice pro skater, 37, suffered a medical emergency while skating on a cruise ship in Tenerife.

While recovering from the keyhole heart surgery, she packed her bags and travelled to Netherlands to take part in the Dutch version of Dancing on Ice.

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However, she was so worried that revealing her health struggles could damage her career as an ice skater that she kept them a secret from the show's bosses.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the Bedside Manners podcast, Alex said: 'I wasn't telling anybody what had happened.

'I didn't want anyone to know, because I didn't want people to not hire me. It's a competitive world.

Just months after her stroke and surgery, the dancer won the Dutch version of Dancing on Ice.

Following the stroke, Alex couldn't write her own name and didn't know what her parents' names were.

She said: 'I couldn't put anything together, and it took a few days for that to come back.'

It comes after Alex broke down in tears after revealing yet another hurdle in her heartbreaking fertility journey.

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