T20 World Cup: Watch Pakistan in action at nets before blockbuster clash with India

The Pakistan team are training hard ahead of their clash with India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai this Sunday, which has been dubbed as the "final before the final".



The training session lasted for three hours at ICC Cricket Academy Oval, where the players had trained for bowling, batting, and fielding.

The national squad will train tomorrow as well from 6-9pm.

India and Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday in the latest installment of one of cricket's biggest rivalries.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad will look to end their losing streak against India at the World Cup when the two rivals begin their title race in a Sunday blockbuster.

India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

However, Pakistan come into the Super 12s contest with 10 wins in a row in the UAE, and former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar believes the team has struck the right balance to challenge Virat Kohli's India.