Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match time

— AFP/File

Pakistan will take on India in what is expected to be a thrilling match as both teams will kick off their T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow.



Pakistan captain Babar Azam has warned the Indian cricket team, saying that his side will not be focusing on Pakistan's inability to win a single World Cup game against its arch-rivals.

The match is scheduled to begin 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/