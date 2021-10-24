T20 World Cup: Rizwan hailed on Twitter for superb catch in blockbuster match against India

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. — AFP/File

DUBAI: Amid the ongoing nail-biting India-Pakistan match Twitter is the most active space for discussion where cricket lovers from both sides are busy in traditional banter.

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took a superb catch propelling his name to one of the top Twitter trends as he achieved the milestone of 100 T20 catches.

Rizwan took a phenomenal catch off a Hassan Ali delivery to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in the sixth over of the T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday.

Leaping to his right, Rizwan caught the ball, putting India under further pressure and achieving yet another milestone for Pakistan.

Yadav scored 11-runs at the loss of eight balls and was replaced by Rishabh Pant in the field.

Twitterati instantly lauded the remarkable catch. Here are some of the tweets praising Rizwan:



