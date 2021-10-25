T20 World Cup: Streets erupt with cheers as Pakistan best India

DUBAI: After the nail-biting match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, Pakistanis took to the streets and celebrated the much-anticipated, record-breaking victory of the Men in Green.



People took to the streets and danced their hearts out and set off fireworks to celebrate the victory.

As people were dancing on the streets, the team also received appreciation on social media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other politicians congratulated the team, expressing happiness at the remarkable victory.

"Congratulations to the Pakistani team, especially Babar Azam, who led the team with full courage and Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, who performed brilliantly," Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Chief of Army Staff General Jawed Qamar Bajwa also extended his wishes for the team. Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces wrote on Twitter: "COAS congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T20 World Cup Match.“

"Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud."



