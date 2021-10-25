Pakistan vs India: Shane Warne says Pakistan favourites to win T20 World Cup

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
7:00 pm
SCO
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs India: Shane Warne says Pakistan favourites to win T20 World Cup

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne. Photo: File
Former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne. Photo: File

Australian legend Shane Warne Sunday termed Pakistan favourites to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, after the Men in Green demolished India last night to open the tournament on a high note. 

Pakistan dealt repeated blows to India, restricting Kohli XI to 151 runs from the allotted 20 overs. When it came for Pakistan to bat, skipper Babar Azam and Rizwan's flawless partnership resulted in an unprecedented 10-wicket victory for Pakistan. 

Read more: Pakistan vs India: 'Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi left mid-match'

Shane Warne was among the millions in awe of Pakistan's performance yesterday. In a tweet, the former spin wizard heaped praises on skipper Babar Azam. 

"What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021. Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round & impressive performance," he tweeted. 

Warne said yesterday's inning by the Pakistani skipper was proof he was growing as one of the best batsmen around the world. 

"Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms," he added. 

It was always the plan: Shaheen Afridi on early wickets against India

Speaking after the match, Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who notched the Player of the Match award, said taking early wickets was always part of the plan. 

Shaheen Shah Afridi shone in Pakistan's T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals India where he claimed two early wickets to set the stage for a brilliant performance by the Men in Green.

Not only that, Afridi, in a first for a T20 World Cup encounter between the two sides, sent Indian skipper Virat Kohli packing for 57 runs.

Afridi delivered a slow bouncer and Kohli was too early on his attempted pull, which sent the ball into the capable hands of keeper Muhammad Rizwan.

The wicket marked Rizwan's 101st catch in the short format of the game.

In his post-innings conversation, Afridi had said that "it (taking early wickets) was always the plan".

"I practised very hard at the nets," he added.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

Pakistan vs India: Watch Kohli slam reporter for asking 'brave' question

Pakistan vs India: Watch Kohli slam reporter for asking 'brave' question
Pakistan vs India: Shane Warne says Pakistan favourites to win T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs India: Shane Warne says Pakistan favourites to win T20 World Cup
Pakistan vs India: Anushka Sharma memes go viral after T20 World Cup loss

Pakistan vs India: Anushka Sharma memes go viral after T20 World Cup loss
WATCH: Babar lauds team, but urges not to get overexcited after win against India

WATCH: Babar lauds team, but urges not to get overexcited after win against India
WATCH: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's resounding win

WATCH: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's resounding win
'Bardasht karo': Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan humiliates India

'Bardasht karo': Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan humiliates India

