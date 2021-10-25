Pakistan vs India: Shane Warne says Pakistan favourites to win T20 World Cup

Former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne. Photo: File

Australian legend Shane Warne Sunday termed Pakistan favourites to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, after the Men in Green demolished India last night to open the tournament on a high note.

Pakistan dealt repeated blows to India, restricting Kohli XI to 151 runs from the allotted 20 overs. When it came for Pakistan to bat, skipper Babar Azam and Rizwan's flawless partnership resulted in an unprecedented 10-wicket victory for Pakistan.

Shane Warne was among the millions in awe of Pakistan's performance yesterday. In a tweet, the former spin wizard heaped praises on skipper Babar Azam.

"What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021. Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round & impressive performance," he tweeted.

Warne said yesterday's inning by the Pakistani skipper was proof he was growing as one of the best batsmen around the world.

"Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms," he added.

It was always the plan: Shaheen Afridi on early wickets against India

Speaking after the match, Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who notched the Player of the Match award, said taking early wickets was always part of the plan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi shone in Pakistan's T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals India where he claimed two early wickets to set the stage for a brilliant performance by the Men in Green.

Not only that, Afridi, in a first for a T20 World Cup encounter between the two sides, sent Indian skipper Virat Kohli packing for 57 runs.

Afridi delivered a slow bouncer and Kohli was too early on his attempted pull, which sent the ball into the capable hands of keeper Muhammad Rizwan.

The wicket marked Rizwan's 101st catch in the short format of the game.

In his post-innings conversation, Afridi had said that "it (taking early wickets) was always the plan".

"I practised very hard at the nets," he added.

