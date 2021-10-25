'Enjoy': Yasir Hussain shares Kohli's fun dance video after Pakistan thrash India

Indian skipper Virat Kohli dancing his heart out. — screengrab from Instagram video

Actor Yasir Hussain also jumped onto the memes-and-video-sharing bandwagon after Pakistan's historic victory against India.



The actor — known for his comic timings — shared a video of Indian skipper Virat Kohli dancing during his IPL training session.

The star player can be seen moving weirdly as Kohli danced his heart out in what seems like a training session at a stadium.

Adding a Punjabi song to add value to the already-funny video, Hussain on Instagram wrote: "Congratulations to all of you on the victory of Pakistan. Good luck to India next time."



"What a great match and this dance of Kohli," he added taking a jibe at the Indian skipper.

The video instantly grabbed the attention of several Instagrammers and garnered 525,434 views.



Hussain was not the only celebrity enjoying the defeat of India as several other celebrities congratulated Pakistan's cricket squad over their resounding win against India.

Pakistan defeated their arch-rivals by romping to a ten-wicket victory in the T20 World Cup fixture in Dubai on Sunday, sparking starkly contrasting reactions.