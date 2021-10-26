'Dreams do come true': Shaheen Afridi on becoming Pakistan's new bowling sensation

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

  • “I always like pressure because when pressure comes to me I perform better,” Shaheen Shah Afridi tells ICC.
  • Imad Wasim says Afridi is one of the best bowlers Pakistan has produced after Wasim Akram.
  • Skipper Babar Azam believes Afridi is one of the best bowlers due to his aggression. 

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the latest high-end product of Pakistan's fast bowling factory, is making headlines for all the right reasons after his fiery bowling on Sunday rattled India's formidable batting order.

While Afridi’s yorkers and bouncers gave Indian batsmen enough pressure to get back to the pavilion, the star bowler thinks he performs well under pressure.

“I always like pressure because when pressure comes to me I perform better,” he told ICC.

Related items

The 21-year-old emerging star said whenever a cricketer represents his/her country, especially in the World Cup, it is a different feeling altogether. 

“I am feeling proud and looking forward to playing our best cricket,” he added.

Afridi believes “dreams do come true” as he neither played regional cricket nor was a part of any domestic cricket team. However, the left-arm fast bowler was noticed by selectors very early, which in turn proved beneficial for Pakistan. 

Shedding light on his phenomenal bowling, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim said such was the Lahore Qalandars' bowler's skill that he never faces Afridi in the nets.

“He will be one of the best bowlers Pakistan has produced after Wasim Akram,” he said, adding that Pakistan has Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Wasim as its leading left-arm bowlers and now, the country also has Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan’s bowling coach Vernon Philander said: “He [Afridi] has got brilliant energy and the world loves him for being himself.”

“He can deliver lethal bouncers, unbelievable Yorkers and can pretty much bowl every possible way,” he said, praising Afridi’s remarkable performance.

Skipper Babar Azam believes Afridi is one of the best bowlers mainly due to his aggression. 

Speaking about his number 10 shirt — previously owned by the former captain Shahid Afridi — the 21-year-old bowler said: “Whenever I saw him [Shahid Afridi] I loved his 10 number shirt and back in 2018 I told the Pakistan Cricket Board I want the number 10 shirt and they have given me that number.”

