Prince of spin: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Afghan cricket's rising star

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Prince of spin: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Afghan cricket's rising star

By
Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

  • Rashid Khan remains Afghanistan’s original spin king, but Mujeeb ur Rahman emerges from his shadow as a rising star.
  • The 20-year-old bamboozled batsmen with his mystery spin to return T20 best figures of 5-20 in Afghanistan vs Scotland Monday match.
  • Former Afghanistan coach Andy Moles terms Mujeeb a "complete package".

DUBAI: Rashid Khan remains Afghanistan’s original spin king, but Mujeeb ur Rahman has emerged from his shadow as a rising star to make an instant impact at the Twenty20 World Cup.

The 20-year-old bamboozled the opposition batsmen with his mystery spin on Monday to return T20 best figures of 5-20 in Afghanistan’s 130-run rout of Scotland in Sharjah.

Mujeeb bowls off-spin, leg-spin, and the googly with equal guile and has bagged 30 wickets in 20 matches in the shortest format since his debut as a 16-year-old in February 2018.

"Congratulations to our nation and it’s my first player of the match in a World Cup," Mujeeb, who played his first-ever match in the T20 World Cup, said to his countrymen who have been cheering their team under the new Taliban regime.

"The people supporting us here gave me a lot of positive energy. Fans have been supporting us and that’s one reason we’ve played well."

Afghanistan cricket has overcome tough odds including the possibility of being banned from the tournament if the women’s game was discontinued by the Taliban.

The players though have set aside the turmoil to focus on the T20 World Cup with skipper Mohammad Nabi saying we are well "prepared".

Mujeeb, who hails from a humble family in the Khost city of the war-torn region, rattled Scotland’s top and middle order, taking three wickets in his first over including two in successive deliveries.

‘Magician’

By the time senior spinner Rashid came into the attack in the seventh over of the Scotland chase, Mujeeb’s heroics — 4-14 in three overs — had already reduced the Scots to 37-5.

He bowled three googlies — a leg spinner that pitches and spins in, to a right-hand batsman — to send Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, and Richie Berrington trudging back to the pavilion.

Rashid took four wickets as the spin duo got nine between them and Nabi said, "The world knows we have some good spinners in the form of Rashid and Mujeeb."

Former Afghanistan coach Andy Moles had termed Mujeeb a "complete package" and the youngster justified the compliment with sterling performances at the Under-19 stage.

Mujeeb claimed a five-wicket haul in Afghanistan’s historic triumph at the Under-19 Asia Cup where they beat Pakistan in the final.

He finished the tournament with 20 wickets in five matches.

Mujeeb got his big break in the lucrative Indian Premier League when Kings XI Punjab — now Punjab Kings — bought him for $630,000 in the 2018 edition.

He played in Afghanistan’s first-ever Test match, against India, in June 2018. This match was also his first-class debut.

The same year Hampshire signed Mujeeb for the T20 Blast alongside Colin Munro of New Zealand.

"Mujeeb, he is a magician. He has got all the tricks in the trade. Very very remarkable young lad. He has every ball you can come across," said a Hampshire teammate.

Mujeeb recently played in the Hundred for Northern Superchargers.

Mujeeb once said that India skipper Virat Kohli "was his biggest wicket", but with his career just beginning, Afghanistan will be expecting many more memorable scalps from the prince of spin.

