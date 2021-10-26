'For the human in me, biggest moment was Kohli lauding Azam and Rizwan'

Photo: Twitter/@shoaib100mph

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday termed Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli a "true sportsman" and a "great human being" for his gesture of goodwill towards Pakistan's national squad even though Pakistan routed India by 10 wickets in the high voltage match in the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE.

The fast bowler shared his statement given to a private Indian news channel on his Twitter account.

"For the cricketer in me, the biggest moment was when Babar Azam hit those winning runs against Mohammad Shami. But for the human in me, the biggest moment was when I saw Virat Kohli wholeheartedly congratulating Babar and Mohammad Rizwan," the statement read.

"True sportsman and great human being @imVkohli hats off to you," said Akhtar.

Kohli hugs Rizwan after Pakistan's resounding win

The Indian skipper had shown sportsmanship after his team lost their first-ever T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, as he hugged wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan at the end of the match.

Kohli congratulated skipper Babar on his victory, but moved forward and hugged Rizwan.

Pakistan clinch record-breaking victory against India

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets on Sunday to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

