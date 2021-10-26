T20 World Cup: 'New Zealand may ask for match to be called off'

— Reuters/File

Shoaib Akhtar trolls New Zealand ahead of T20 clash with Pakistan

Takes a dig at NZ, says Kiwis might call off match due to "too much noise in stadium."



Tweet comes a few hours before Pakistan-New Zealand T20 World Cup clash.

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday trolled New Zealand ahead of their clash with Pakistan, as the Men In Green will step in the stadium today (Tuesday) defeat the Kiwis in their second T20 World Cup encounter.

Pakistan and New Zealand were supposed to play a series in Pakistan as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup. However, the Kiwis abruptly cancelled the hotly-anticipated series minutes before the scheduled start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi, citing security threats.

The last series between the two countries, in December 2020, was won by New Zealand.

"I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly," Akhtar said in a tweet.

"There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns," he added.

New Zealand will be kick-starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign today against the green shirts, who began their journey with a record-breaking win against India.

On the ICC Men's T20 team rankings, Pakistan is placed third, while New Zealand is on number 4.

Pakistan holds a historical edge over the Kiwis in the format though, having won 14 and lost 10 contests played between the two sides.