T20 World Cup: 'New Zealand may ask for match to be called off'

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: 'New Zealand may ask for match to be called off'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

  • Shoaib Akhtar trolls New Zealand ahead of T20 clash with Pakistan
  • Takes a dig at NZ, says Kiwis might call off match due to "too much noise in stadium."
  • Tweet comes a few hours before Pakistan-New Zealand T20 World Cup clash. 

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday trolled New Zealand ahead of their clash with Pakistan, as the Men In Green will step in the stadium today (Tuesday) defeat the Kiwis in their second T20 World Cup encounter. 

Pakistan and New Zealand were supposed to play a series in Pakistan as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup. However, the Kiwis abruptly cancelled the hotly-anticipated series minutes before the scheduled start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi, citing security threats.

The last series between the two countries, in December 2020, was won by New Zealand.

"I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly," Akhtar said in a tweet.

"There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns," he added.

New Zealand will be kick-starting their ICC T20 World Cup campaign today against the green shirts, who began their journey with a record-breaking win against India.

On the ICC Men's T20 team rankings, Pakistan is placed third, while New Zealand is on number 4.  

Pakistan holds a historical edge over the Kiwis in the format though, having won 14 and lost 10 contests played between the two sides.

More From T20 World Cup

Pak vz NZ: Huge blow to Kiwis as Ferguson ruled out of T20 World Cup with calf tear

Pak vz NZ: Huge blow to Kiwis as Ferguson ruled out of T20 World Cup with calf tear
T20 World Cup: 'New Zealand may ask for match to be called off'

T20 World Cup: 'New Zealand may ask for match to be called off'
When Ramiz Raja told Pakistan to redirect their anger to performance after NZ pull out

When Ramiz Raja told Pakistan to redirect their anger to performance after NZ pull out
T20 World Cup: South Africa limit West Indies to 143-8 after De Kock refuses to take knee

T20 World Cup: South Africa limit West Indies to 143-8 after De Kock refuses to take knee
'Sport brings you together, it never divides': Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash

'Sport brings you together, it never divides': Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash
'Dreams do come true': Shaheen Afridi on becoming Pakistan's new bowling sensation

'Dreams do come true': Shaheen Afridi on becoming Pakistan's new bowling sensation

Latest

view all