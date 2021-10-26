T20 World Cup: After Shaheen Afridi, it's Haris Rauf who becomes Pakistan's darling

Haris Rauf celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: Twitter

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf Tuesday bowled with accuracy and potency, taking four wickets and playing a leading role to restrict New Zealand to 135 runs off their 20 overs.

Haris Rauf finished with impressive figures of 4/22 off his four overs. His wickets included the prized ones of Martin Guptill, Conway, Santner and Phillips.

Here's how Pakistanis showed their love and appreciation for the right-arm pacer on Twitter.

Singer Asim Azhar commended Rauf for being a "smart bowler" during the New Zealand innings.

This Twitter user thought Rauf had answered everyone the best way--with his performance.

Another Twitter user, Hadeel Obaid, thought Haris had played his part in making it an "easy chase" for the Pakistani batsmen.

Manal picked the perfect meme to showcase what Haris Rauf did to the New Zealand squad.

Here is Manal with another hilarious meme.

Farwa Munir said Haris Rauf had proved his selection courtesy his stellar bowling performance.

Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez took one wicket each, causing New Zealand to lose seven wickets in total.