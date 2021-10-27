Watch: Pakistani fans shout 'security, security' during New Zealand clash

Pakistani cricket lovers are over the moon after the Men In Green defeated Kiwis last night in a thrilling match in Sharjah. While the players had channelled their frustration and exacted revenge on the field, Pakistani fans avenged New Zealand’s tour cancellation in their own way.

While some engaged in meme-wars others present at the stadium chanted slogans against the Black Caps as fans hadn’t forgotten about New Zealand abandoning their Pakistan tour at the last minute in September.



Pakistanis were looking for a victory against the Kiwis and as soon as they sensed it, a Twitter storm was witnessed, with netizens making cheeky references to the very issue of "security”.

Videos started surfacing where the crowd can be seen yelling "security, security" from the stands in Sharjah.



Babar Azam-led squad defeated New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday and secured a second straight victory in the tournament.