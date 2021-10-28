T20 World Cup: Despite humiliating loss to Pakistan, Sehwag makes bold prediction about India

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
Oct 27
NAM

Namibia win by 4 wickets
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Despite humiliating loss to Pakistan, Sehwag makes bold prediction about India

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.-File photo
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.-File photo

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag doesn't seem rattled by Pakistan's resounding win over India in the ICC T20 World Cup clash that took place last week in Dubai. 

The Indian cricket analyst, who was known for his aggressive batting, has claimed that India will go on to win the ICC T20 World Cup despite the humbling loss to Pakistan. 

All he said Kohli XI needed to do was play better cricket. 

"According to me, it's Team India who will win this T20 World Cup," Virender Sehwag said on his Facebook show Virugiri Dot Com.

“They'll only have to play better cricket here onwards. We always cheer for our team when it wins but when it loses we have to support it even more. So, I believe that India can win the T20 World Cup," he added. 

The former Indian cricketer spoke about Pakistan as well, saying that the Men in Green had played good cricket and had almost cemented a place in the semi-final for themselves after beating New Zealand on Tuesday. 

"Their [next] matches are against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia," he said, noting that if Pakistan win their next two out of three clashes, the Men in Green can advance on to the next phase of the World Cup. 

India's campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup suffered a setback when the Kohli-led side, touted as the favourites heading into the match, were handed a heavy 10-wicket defeat by Pakistan. 

Pacer Shaheen Afridi rattled the Indian batsmen, dismissing dangerous batsmen Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul before even completing his two overs. 

Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hafeez also pitched in to ensure India were restricted to 151/7 off their 20 overs. 

When the time came for Pakistan to take the crease, both opening batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam played stellar innings, scoring half-centuries and refusing to hand India even a single wicket. 

Pakistan then faced New Zealand in Sharjah for their second T20 World Cup clash. The green shirts went on to win their second match as well by five wickets. 

Pakistan breathed a sigh of relief as this time around, Haris Rauf pitched in by taking four important wickets while Pakistan's pinch-hitter Asif Ali smashed a couple of sixes off the last few overs to see Pakistan through to victory. 

