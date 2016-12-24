Amir Khan's sister accuses boxer's wife of not letting them see her daughter

LONDON: It appears as if the tiff between British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan's wife, Faryal Makhdoom, and his family is not going to end any time soon, as his sister, Mariyah, came out to face off their daughter-in-law in the latest round.

According to latest reports, Amir's sister, Mariyah, has accused Faryal on Instagram of not letting her family see their two-year-old daughter, Lamaisah.

As expected, the accusation did not go down well with Faryal Makhdoom, who responded saying: "I have never stopped my in-laws from seeing my daughter. Mariyah herself would not allow her daughters to meet my little fairy."

Faryal Makhdoom, for the first time on December 07, spoke out against her in-laws claiming she faced ‘bullying’ and ‘abuse’ at their hands after marriage.

It followed claims by Amir's parents that their daughter-in-law's dress code was unacceptable according to Islam, who rejected accusations of bullying and domestic abuse by the catwalk model.

The family feud, which has been continued on and off since then, forced boxer Amir Khan to break his silence after having suffered humiliation for a couple of days.

Asked about his personal life and the revelations by his wife at a fundraiser in Houston, Amir Khan in an apparent attempt to brush off the subject as inconsequential said that Faryal’s comments were taken out of context.

“My wife said something, my sister said something else, these are routine matters,” said Amir Khan, saying that he enjoys pleasant relations with both wife and his family.

Khan, however, threatened to cut his wife and parents out of his life, only two days after he claimed he enjoys pleasant family life.

Read: Amir Khan threatens to cut wife, parents out of his life

"I have supported my wife, and that's because she was in the right. Since I've been married I've seen how my family and siblings have treated her. It wasn’t fair," he said, in a carefully worded statement on his social media accounts.

“It was a private matter and should've kept private.”

Expressing his frustration over the role played by his family, he said that “My siblings were posting on social media over and over again. I have asked my father to have them remove it and no one listened to me.

"I was patient and kept quiet but FARYAL said she couldn’t take it anymore and had to speak up. So she did."

“Its really getting out of control and needs an end,” the statement read.

0



0





