'Real Housewives' star Larsa Pippen addresses drastic change in appearance

A New Jersey-based aesthetic provider, Mai Kaga, had posted a before-and-after comparison video of the reality star Larsa Pippen on August 8

August 10, 2025

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen has set the record straight on an online chatter about a drastic change in her appearance.

The Bravolebrity's response came swiftly after a New Jersey-based aesthetic provider, Mai Kaga, dropped a video on August 8, sharing an unrequired before-and-after comparison of Pippen's face.

“Honey I had PRP and had an allergic reaction so chill out," Pippen wrote in a comment under the post, denying it was "excessive facial filler."

However, most fans and fellow aesthetic experts were not convinced, which only made Pippen's comment ammunition for more criticism.

"Isn't PRP your own blood and plasma? How [are] you allergic to yourself?" one person pointed out, while another suggested that wrinkles would have been a "better option."

A third person urged Pippen to "just take the feedback and address the issues," further adding, "this isn’t just a 'last night' observation. Do you really want these people pulling more photos as examples?"

Some industry peers found the video in bad taste and questioned Kaga's approach.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a PRP treatment, or platelet-rich plasma treatment, is a regenerative medicine technique in which healthcare providers "process your blood to concentrate the number of platelets in the plasma and then inject it back into your body." The clinic adds that this treatment can have therapeutic benefits for musculoskeletal injuries and other diseases that resist healing.

