Brooklyn Beckham addresses vow renewal ceremony with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham talks first time about vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has spoken for the first time about his recent vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The entrepreneur, 26, was hosting the Airbnb Originals Experience in Los Angeles on August 6 when he caught up with the press regarding his recent marriage milestone with Nicola.

"It was beautiful," Brooklyn told People Magazine about his August 2 vow renewal ceremony. "We just wanted a really beautiful experience — a really cute memory."

"To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her," he continued. "I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

Brooklyn, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, went on to admit that he is now finding space to get his new vows inked as well.

"These ones were actually longer than my original ones," he said, referring to the long verse tattooed on the back of his arm since his 2022 wedding.

The Cloud23 founder also described his married life with his actress wife, 30, as "a never-ending play date."

"We don't like to go out for dinner, really," he told the magazine. "We don't like to party or anything like that. When we are together, which is a lot of the time, we just hang out with our four dogs and drink wine at home."

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in August 2022 after dating since October 2019 and getting engaged seven months later.