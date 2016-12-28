Pakistani driver purchases number plate bearing Salman Khan’s date of birth

DUBAI: A Dubai-based Pakistani driver bought a number plate bearing the date of birth of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Aly Malik, a big fan of Salman Khan, bought the number plate 27/12 under the 'S' series, Khaleej Times reported.

According to the report, on the superstar’s birthday on Tuesday, Malik promised to gift the number plate - which he bought for Dh11,400 - to his hero. It does not end there. He wishes Khan to use the number plate and later sell the plate to raise money for Dubai Cares and Being Human, Khan's charity organisation.

"I was in modelling before becoming an entrepreneur. When I was a model, I used to give all my income to my mother who used to donate it to the needy people. So I was always into charity. As soon as the R series number plate came into existence, I was sure that the S series number plate with four digits will be out soon. Since then I was constantly following up with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for this particular number plate”, Malik said.

The report said that Malik also had the opportunity to meet Salman Khan a few years ago. He was waiting for his car in the valet parking and the star showed up. He managed to tell his hero that his favourite Salman Khan movies include Partner and Wanted.

"Salman Khan's Being Human is what inspires me. In fact, I still remember when I heard about the brand and its cause for the first time, I went to the store and purchased Being Human T-shirts in bulk. I also wish that Salman autographs those T-shirts for me and I can sell them and raise even more money for charity”, he said on his special fondness for Bollywood star.

Being Human is a fashion brand by Salman Khan, that supports many underprivileged children through the profits it earns.

0



0





