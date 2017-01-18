7-up-and-coming artists defy conventions of art

KARACHI: The latest show hosted by Sanat Intiative is an ode to the plethora of materials and mediums that have emerged to change the face of art making today. The group of seven selected for the show celebrate this very notion of openness and innovation of art in terms of medium, imagery and concept.

Experimental in their approach and diverse in terms of form, material and content, the group show features works by Affan Baghpati, Ammar Faiz, Mahbub Jokhi, Onaiz Taji, Safia Sher, Samreen Sultan and Shahana Afaq.

Curator Aamna Hussain says the works displayed demonstrate that the creativity of an artist is no longer restricted to canvas or a certain genre. A growing number of artists is challenging this preconceived notion about art, she adds. The show, according to the young curator, attempts to highlight this transformation of art making today by bringing forth such works by seven up and coming artists from both Karachi and Lahore.

“Amalgamate", curated by Aamna Hussain opened on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. The group show continues at Sanat Gallery until January 26th.

