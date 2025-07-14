What did Coryxkenshin do? YouTuber caught in scandal

YouTuber Cory DeVante Williams, known online as CoryxKenshin, has been accused of inflicting emotional abuse, manipulation, and unsettling behavior.

A TikTok creator with the handle Pandaninjaxxofficial posted a three‑part series against the 32‑year‑old YouTuber.

In one video clip, she alleged he admitted to watching her sleep and made dismissive remarks when confronted about his actions

The accuser, without naming any other individuals, suggested she was not alone in her trauma, hinting at others who may have experienced similar harm .

She described the emotional damage as psychological, rather than sexual.

As of now, CoryxKenshin has not issued a public statement or response, prompting speculation and debate across platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok

Reacting to the controversy, some fans expressed concern and demanded clarity, while others emphasized the need for journalistic caution given the gravity of the allegations.

This controversy comes just months after Cory’s high‑profile return to YouTube in December 2024 following an extended hiatus, during which he announced his manga series Monsters We Make and resumed regular content uploads.



