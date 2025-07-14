Gina Rodriguez's biggest pregnancy fear comes to light

Gina Rodriguez makes candid pregnancy admission amid second baby update

Gina Rodriguez just opened up about the gender of her second baby.

While catching up with PEOPLE magazine at Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 11, the 40-year-old American actress broke the news of her second pregnancy and revealed what she is not focusing on at this time.

Rodriguez, who is married to Joe LoCicero and welcomed their first child, son Charlie Ray, in 2023, said, "I'm terrified of birth. It's so painful. But I'm so excited for our baby girl to come into this world. And so it's like, I'll do what I gotta do to get her here."

The mother went on to shed light on pregnancy cravings and admitted she has been wanting "everything."

She wants “more sweets this time. I guess girls crave sweets. My boy didn't. And I mean, I'm wearing flats. I figured it out the second time around. We're going flats, we're going comfortable with a stretch. Those are the little things I learned."

The Will Trent star expressed her gratitude for having the support of her husband, LoCicero, as she is taking care of their son while conceiving.

"My husband is literally a 10. I mean, he is tremendous. Being pregnant with a toddler is probably more debilitating than I ever thought it was, and he just scoops in everything, as you would hope a partner would, but he does it all the time, before I even think about it — before I ask,” Gina Rodriguez said, singing praises of her husband.