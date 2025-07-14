Tyla drops her new single 'Is It'

South African singer Tyla’s has dropped her party track ‘Is It’ and accompanying music video.

The track was produced by Sammy Soso, who has worked with the likes of Wizkid and Lisa from BLACKPINK while the music video was directed by Aerin Moreno, known for directing artists including Maroon 5, Tate McRae and KATSEYE.

Tyla,23, found success when her single “Water” went viral on TikTok in 2023.

The track peaked at number seven on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and Top 5 in Britain, making her the highest charting female artist in African history.

She also won the inaugural best African music performance award at the Grammys for the song the following year.

Meanwhile this year, on February 19, it was announced that the “Push 2 Start” singer has become the first solo African artist to achieve one billion streams on Spotify with her chart-topping-hit “Water”.

'Is It' was released on Friday July 11, there is no news on an album or extended play...Reuters



