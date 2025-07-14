Zayn Malik's brother-in-law faces jail sentence for ‘drug dealing'

Zayn Malik's brother-in-law sentenced to prison

Zayn Malik’s brother-in-law got sentenced to jail.

After a raid on his home in Bradford, Martin Tiser, was found guilty of drug dealing and sentenced to prison.

The 23-year-old was reportedly found with £17,000 worth of “crack cocaine” in his garden shed, guarded by a large dog.

Upon further searching, the police discovered 29 wraps of crack cocaine, 13 wraps of heroin and £1,000.

Martin married the One Direction alum’s youngest sister, Safaa, in 2019, when she was 17 and he was 18, at Zayn’s home in Bradford.

He also purchased a £245,000 home on the same road for his sister her husband and their daughter, Zaneyah, who was born four months after the nuptials, though this was not the property which was raided.

Zayn’s brother-in-law was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court this week, having been detained as part of Operation Keyside, in connection to “Kev line”, which supplied Class A drugs.

The Daily Mail reported that the court heard calls and text of Martin, advertising drugs, with the line being close to his home.

“Kev on power…pure dynamite from 8-8. Best deals,” one text shown to the court read, while Prosecutor Alisha Kaye stated a phone used for the “Kev line” was discovered on him.

Judge Recorder Hawkins told Martin, “You’re only 23 and you have a conviction in relation to drugs, but it was simply possession of cannabis, but it was plain you were taking drugs, and it may be because of that you got involved in these offences.”

Mitigating, Safter Salam, said: “He came here unable to speak a word of English. He struggled to assimilate himself and challenges that this defendant faced were not just linguistic. He grew up in a deprived area, being isolated socially and emotionally. He was highly vulnerable to exploitation.”

Martin Tiser, who is still believed to be married to Safaa, must serve a minimum of two years jail time with Zayn Malik having not addressed this issue publicly, as of yet.