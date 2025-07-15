'Harry Potter' series reveals season 1 release date

'Harry Potter' show's season one to come out in 2027

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series is arguably the most anticipated show, and the streamer has shared the premiere date in a new update.



The series will span seven seasons, with each season accompanied by a book; season one is set to premiere in 2027.

Moreover, the official page of the show on social media shared the first snap of Dominic McLaughlin, who is playing Harry Potter, in Hogwarts robes.

"First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production," the caption read on HBO Max's post on Instagram.

Along with this, the streamer announced the new members joining the show. They are Neville Longbottom as Rory Wilmot, Dudley Dursley as Amos Kitson, Quidditch coach Madam Rolanda Hooch is Louise Brealey, and wand seller Garrick Ollivander is Anton Lesser.

Earlier, John Lithgow was announced as Albus Dumbledore, and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall. Meanwhile, Nick Frost will play Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu will essay Professor Snape.