Kanye West to perform in Europe despite setback?

Major update about the concert of Kanye West in Europe

Recently, organizers in Slovakia canceled an event that was set to host Kanye West.



However, the festival host has now clarified that the Chicago rap star's performance will go ahead in Prague in September.

Initially, the concert was scheduled for late July at the hip-hop festival Rubicon in Bratislava and was promoted as the only performance Ye would do in Europe this year.

But, given the recent actions of the Grammy winner, including a song which hailed Adolf Hitler, controversy sparked as a petition was launched to stop him from performing.

However, there were other causes for the cancellation of the event. According to Radio Prague International, the event's ticket sales provider, Ticketportal, halted without giving any reason.

Moreover, the venue that the festival decided to hold the rap fest at, as reported by Slovak media, was not ready.

Not to mention, the Company RV, the event's organizers reportedly owed €1.1 million to Pop Out Entertainment for the services they provided.

It is relevant to mention that Kanye was set to perform in Prague in 2008, but he opted out for unclear reasons.