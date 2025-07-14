Ed Sheeran talks about why ‘home' Suffolk is his ‘safety'

Ed Sheeran reveals he is ‘immensely proud' of his Suffolk home

Ed Sheeran just expressed his love for Suffolk, a county in England.

The popular singer and songwriter was performing the second of his three nights at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, marking his homecoming shows where 30,000 fans were accommodated each night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Ed told the crowd he was "immensely proud" to be from the county, as per BBC.

"I became a musician and I felt I had to leave Suffolk to make it," he said, adding, "I left and I travelled the world. I moved to Los Angeles because I thought that was what people did, and I got there and I was so incredibly lost.”

"I felt a sense of, what am I doing?” the Shape of You singer introspected.

Ed continued, "When I moved back to Suffolk, everything just fell into place, and this is not only my home, it's my safety. I feel a real sense of community here with the football club and everything that goes on in the town."

"Ipswich has had big ups and big downs through the years, but I feel immensely proud to be from here and call myself a Suffolk native,” he further told his fans.

"I feel immensely proud to come back and show this town to so many people from around the world,” Ed Sheeran stated before concluding with motivational words to the fans in attendance to "not underestimate yourself as a county" and "how much I love you."