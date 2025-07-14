Rita Ora spills the tea on her successful marriage with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora breaks silence on her and Taika Waititi's successful marriage

Rita Ora recently got candid and opened up about her successful 3-year marriage with husband Taika Waititi.

For the unversed, the 34-year-old British singer-songwriter and television actress was friends with her now husband for six years before they married in August 2022.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at The Hill in New York at Brooklyn Bridge Park, where she performed in celebration of Wimbledon on Friday, July 11, Ora shared the secret behind her successful 3-year marriage with the 49-year-old New Zealand filmmaker and actor.

She said, "I think just respect and supporting each other through our own separate careers, ventures, space and just honoring that and being support systems.”

The Praising You hitmaker went on to add that "being best friends, I think, is really great thing" about her marriage.

Notably, this revelation came after Ora revealed that she actually knelt down and proposed to the director of Thor: Ragnarok while conversing on Live with Kelly & Mark earlier this month.

"I surprised my partner, and honestly I was in my woman power and I asked him to marry me. Believe it or not, guys, it's a thing!” The Masked Singer star quipped at that time.